[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Says He Went to the Movies Many Times to See People's Response
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.18 17:49 View Count
Actor Song Joong Ki revealed that he went to the movie theater many times to check out people's response to 'A Werewolf Boy'. 

On February 15, YouTube channel MMTG shared an interview of 'Space Sweepers' cast. 
Song Joong KiWhile talking about their director Jo Sung-hee, Song Joong Ki recalled working with him almost 10 years back. 

Song Joong Ki said, "I met Jo Sung-hee for the first time in 2012 for my movie 'A Werewolf Boy'. He was actually preparing for 'Space Sweepers' way before 'A Werewolf Boy'." 

He continued, "'A Werewolf Boy' was a very successful film. It drew over 7 million moviegoers at that time. I was like, 'Wow.'" 
Song Joong KiThen, Song Joong Ki revealed an interesting thing that he did to actually feel the success. 

The actor said, "I wanted to know the real response of the people watching 'A Werewolf Boy'. So, I went to watch it like seven or eight times, disguising myself." 

He carried on with a smile, "Throughout the movie, I looked around to see their response. I felt a sense of satisfaction when I saw them crying." 

Directed by Jo Sung-hee, 'Space Sweepers' is the first-ever Korean space film that was released on Netflix on February 5. 

(Credit= CJ Entertainment, '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
