[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Donates Multi-million Won to Charity in Celebration of His Birthday
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.18 16:18
K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE donated whooping 150 million won (approximately 135,000 dollars) to charity on his birthday. 

On February 18, non-governmental organization ChildFund Korea revealed that J-HOPE donated 150 million won. 

The organization shared that the donation will be used to support children who have vision and hearing disabilities. 

J-HOPE explained why he decided to make donation, "I heard that the number of families in vulnerable situations is significantly increasing due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, and support for disabled children is urgently needed." 

He continued, "I honestly hope this donation will further expand interest in supporting children with disabilities within the society." 
J-HOPEThis actually is not the first time J-HOPE has given support to ChildFund Korea. 

Last year, he donated 100 million won (approximately 90,000 dollars) in order to help children from low-income families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He also donated 150 million won and 100 million won to ChildFund Korea in 2018 and 2019, respectively. 

Back in February 2019, J-HOPE was named a member of ChildFund Korea's Green Noble Club for Children, which is a group consisting of people who have made notable donations to the organization. 
J-HOPERegarding J-HOPE's continuous support and donations, the chairman of ChildFund Korea commented, "I would like to thank J-HOPE very much." 

He resumed, "His good influence is leading to increased inquiries in donations by both Korean and non-Korean fans." 

He added, "We will do our best to support children from low-income families in accordance with the wishes of our donors, including J-HOPE."
J-HOPEOn this day, J-HOPE turned 27 years old. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
