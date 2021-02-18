[SBS Star] TRI.BE Song Sun Shares She Learned Much from Her Cousin Girls' Generation Yuri

K-pop rookie group TRI.BE Song Sun shared that she learned a lot from her cousin Yuri of Girls' Generation.On February 17, TRI.BE's debut showcase took place.During the showcase, Song Sun revealed that she spent nine years training.Song Sun said, "I spent nine years of my life training to become a K-pop star. Before today, I've always had lots of concerns about my future in this industry."She continued, "But my cousin is actually Girls' Generation's Yuri. She used to tell me that it's important to do everything as perfectly as I can."Then, Song Sun revealed she realized how perfect Yuri was.Song Sun said, "Yuri is so perfect. I wanted to prepare myself well like her, and become successful."She went on, "That was my motivation. I really tried my best to get here."On this day, TRI.BE dropped the group's debut single 'TRI.BE Da Loca' produced by renowned music producer Sinsadong Tiger and LE of girl group EXID.(Credit= 'tribedaloca' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)