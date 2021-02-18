뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TRI.BE Song Sun Shares She Learned Much from Her Cousin Girls' Generation Yuri
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] TRI.BE Song Sun Shares She Learned Much from Her Cousin Girls' Generation Yuri

[SBS Star] TRI.BE Song Sun Shares She Learned Much from Her Cousin Girls' Generation Yuri

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.18 11:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TRI.BE Song Sun Shares She Learned Much from Her Cousin Girls Generation Yuri
K-pop rookie group TRI.BE Song Sun shared that she learned a lot from her cousin Yuri of Girls' Generation. 

On February 17, TRI.BE's debut showcase took place. 
Song SunDuring the showcase, Song Sun revealed that she spent nine years training. 

Song Sun said, "I spent nine years of my life training to become a K-pop star. Before today, I've always had lots of concerns about my future in this industry." 

She continued, "But my cousin is actually Girls' Generation's Yuri. She used to tell me that it's important to do everything as perfectly as I can."
Song SunThen, Song Sun revealed she realized how perfect Yuri was. 

Song Sun said, "Yuri is so perfect. I wanted to prepare myself well like her, and become successful." 

She went on, "That was my motivation. I really tried my best to get here." 
Song SunOn this day, TRI.BE dropped the group's debut single 'TRI.BE Da Loca' produced by renowned music producer Sinsadong Tiger and LE of girl group EXID. 

(Credit= 'tribedaloca' Instagram, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.