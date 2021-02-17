[SBS Star] Former AOA Choa Details Why She Left the Group All of a Sudden

Choa, formerly of K-pop girl group AOA, detailed why she suddenly left the group.On February 16 episode of tvN's television show 'On & Off', Choa talked about her departure from AOA in 2017.Choa said, "I was a very positive person. So, I was totally fine with everything. But one day, it all fell on me. I couldn't continue living that life anymore."She resumed, "It may be because I was lacking of sleep. I was just way too tired every day then. I think I needed some time off."Then, Choa was asked what she had been up to during her time off the industry.Choa answered, "For about a year, I slept and slept. I didn't get enough sleep when I was part of AOA, so I tried to get as much sleep as I could."She continued, "During my time as a member of AOA, our staff members helped us a lot. After leaving the group, I realized I wasn't able to do much by myself."She went on, "I started off by signing up for an online banking, then completed many tasks on my own. I learned to be more independent."After revealing that she was suffering from depression, Choa left AOA in June 2017.Recently, Choa opened her YouTube channel, and also returned to the industry.(Credit= tvN On & Off, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)