뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Discover an Interesting Thing that V Does When He Likes a Particular Fashion Item
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Discover an Interesting Thing that V Does When He Likes a Particular Fashion Item

[SBS Star] Fans Discover an Interesting Thing that V Does When He Likes a Particular Fashion Item

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.17 17:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Discover an Interesting Thing that V Does When He Likes a Particular Fashion Item
Fans are commenting on how cute K-pop boy group BTS' member V is after discovering a new thing about him. 

Recently, ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) found out that V does something very interesting when he finds a certain type of fashion item that he likes. 
VAs an example, they compiled photos and videos of V wearing this white t-shirt with interesting neckline and folded sleeves. 

They noticed that V frequently wore this t-shirt over and over again last year all at a different time and place. 

He wore it during the shooting of the group's reality show in New Zealand, when he was practicing a performance with American singer Ariana Grande in the United States, when he was holding a live broadcast in his studio in Korea and so on. 
VWhat they also noticed was that V even owned the same t-shirt in other colors, including brown, olive and black. 

V was spotted wearing those t-shirts a lot of times as well. 

It seemed as if he really loved the design of the t-shirt, and he was almost attached to them that he cannot help himself but to wear them frequently. 
V VAfter discovering this, ARMY around the world shared their thoughts together. 

They left comments such as, "He must love that design! This is just so cute.", "It does look very good on him.", "How adorable!" and so on. 
V(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment, JTBC, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.