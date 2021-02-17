뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MBLAQ Mir Shares He Made Debut Without Any Training Period Thanks to His Brother-in-law
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] MBLAQ Mir Shares He Made Debut Without Any Training Period Thanks to His Brother-in-law

[SBS Star] MBLAQ Mir Shares He Made Debut Without Any Training Period Thanks to His Brother-in-law

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.17 16:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MBLAQ Mir Shares He Made Debut Without Any Training Period Thanks to His Brother-in-law
K-pop boy group MBLAQ's member Mir shared that he made debut without any training period prior to his debut.

On February 16 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', Mir made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, one of the hosts Park So-hyun mentioned Mir making debut without receiving training like most other K-pop stars. 

Mir responded, "Yes, that's true. I didn't train for long. It's all because my brother-in-law was in the entertainment industry. He's actually the CEO of my agency." 
MirHe went on, "After I decided that I wanted to become a K-pop star, my brother-in-law said to me, 'I own a management agency, so come and start training there.'" 

He resumed, "So, that's how I joined my agency. I started living with my brother-in-law then as well. That wasn't so fun, to be honest." 
MirThen, Mir said his brother-in-law would always work on his laptop in the living room whenever he got home from training. 

Mir said, "One day, I happened to look at the document that was opened on the laptop. It was an evaluation sheet of the trainees at his agency." 

The K-pop star continued, "At the bottom of the sheet, there was my name on it. Next to it, there was a note saying that I was not far from being dismissed from the agency."
MirHe added, "I had the toughest month at that time. I felt like everyone was talking about me behind my back. But thankfully, I managed to make debut as a member of MBLAQ soon after that." 

Upon hearing this, Park So-hyun playfully commented, "Your brother-in-law may have purposely left the work on his laptop for you to see. It may have been part of his plan."
MirMBLAQ entered the K-pop industry in October 2009; the group's debut track 'Oh Yeah' was a mega-hit track. 

(Credit= J.TUNE CAMP, '91_mir_0310' Instagram, MBC every1 Video Star) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.