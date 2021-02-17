[SBS Star] DIN DIN Shares He Does Not Like Going to the Same Beauty Salon as Cha Eun-woo

Hip-hop artist DIN DIN shared he does not enjoy going to the same beauty salon as Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO.Last month, DIN DIN shared an interesting story on his radio show 'Music High'.During the show, DIN DIN revealed that he goes to the same beauty salon as Cha Eun-woo.DIN DIN said, "As Cha Eun-woo and I go to the same beauty salon, we occasionally bump into each other."He continued, "Every time I bump into him there though, I can feel my self-esteem lowering. On those days, I start my day depressed."When asked why, DIN DIN explained, "I usually walk into the salon very tired, and I look that way. But Cha Eun-woo's face is glowing even though he's probably as tired as I am."The hip-hop artist resumed, "When I look at his glowing face, then look at my face, I get really depressed. And there's more."He went on, "When we are getting our hair and make-up done, we don't look at one another. Once I get everything done, I get up and glance at Cha Eun-woo."He added, "This is the worse part. He's still getting things done, and I'm all done to make myself look good, right? Regardless of that, he's so good-looking."Then DIN DIN apparently thought to himself, "What was the point of getting all this done?", making everyone in the studio laugh.(Credit= 'dindinem' 'dindin_musichigh' 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)(SBS Star)