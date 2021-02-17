뉴스
[SBS Star] Hayeon Shares Why She Has Never Fought with Her Older Sister Taeyeon
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.17 11:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hayeon Shares Why She Has Never Fought with Her Older Sister Taeyeon
K-pop artist Hayeon revealed reasons why she has never fought with her older sister Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation. 

Recently, Hayeon spent time answering fans' questions during an Instagram live broadcast.
Hayeon and TaeyeonOne of the questions was, "Have you ever fought with Taeyeon? If so, what was the reason?" 

Hayeon answered, "No, we've actually never fought with each other. It's just not possible." 

She continued, "I'm usually like, 'Okay, unnie. I'll think about it again.' We never fight, ever." 
Hayeon and TaeyeonThen, Hayeon shared that she almost takes Taeyeon as a teacher who gives her life lessons. 

Hayeon said, "Taeyeon says the right thing all the time. It's always a great idea to listen to her words." 

She resumed, "Honestly, Taeyeon is the best. She gives me amazing life lessons. There are lots of things to learn from her." 
Hayeon and TaeyeonMeanwhile, Hayeon entered the K-pop industry with a debut single 'Eyes on you' last October. 

(Credit= 'metal__koo' 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
