[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Treats Lee Jin Hyuk to Snacks Just like the Old Times

Actor Lee Dong Wook treated Lee Jin Hyuk of K-pop boy group UP10TION to some delicious snacks.On February 15, Lee Jin Hyuk updated his Instagram with new photos.The photos were of Lee Jin Hyuk standing in front of a snack truck.On the snack truck, it said, "Hey, Jin Hyuk. I'm here to give you my support. Supporting Jin Hyuk and the production team of 'Dear. M'. From Lee Dong Wook."Next to this writing, there was an eye-catching gorgeous photo of Lee Dong Wook.In the photos, Lee Jin Hyuk makes a heart next to the photo of Lee Dong Wook.Lee Jin Hyuk wrote, "This snack truck came to our shooting site today. Dong Wook hyung, thank you for sending it to us! Also, thank you for your support!"Lee Jin Hyuk and Lee Dong Wook became close while shooting Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' back in 2019.Lee Dong Wook was the host of the show, also known as the representative of the national producers, and Lee Jin Hyuk was one of the 101 contestants.At that time, Lee Dong Wook took great care of all contestants as if he was their father.(Credit= 'ljh_babysun' Instagram)(SBS Star)