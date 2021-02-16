[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN to Make His Runway Debut at the New York Fashion Week

YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has been confirmed to make his runway debut soon.On February 16, it was reported that YEONJUN will make his runway debut at the '2021 New York Fashion Week'.According to reports, the TXT member will walk down the runway of one Korean designer brand for their F/W collection.This makes YEONJUN the first TXT member to model for a global fashion event.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actual show will be held in South Korea and broadcasted live in New York, the United States.The fashion show will also be available online on February 17 at 10:30AM KST (February 16 at 8:30PM EST).(Credit= W Concept, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)