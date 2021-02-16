[SBS Star] Former Soccer Player Park Ji-sung's Wife Kim Min-ji Shows Her Love for BTS JIMIN

Former professional soccer player Park Ji-sung's wife former announcer Kim Min-ji demonstrated her love for JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS.On February 14 episode of MBC's television show 'The 3 Park', Kim Min-ji was spotted mentioning JIMIN.While Kim Min-ji and Park Ji-sung were cooking together in the kitchen, Kim Min-ji noticed Park Ji-sung's sweater.Kim MIn-ji said, "You probably aren't going to like it if I say this, but JIMIN actually wore the same sweater in the past."Park Ji-sung responded, "Are you guys close? You sound like you personally know JIMIN or something."Kim Min-ji laughed and commented, "I do. I mean, it's like I almost do. You know how your fans talk to you as if they personally know you, right? It's like that."Then, Park Ji-sung said with a bit of jealousy in the tone of his voice, "You haven't even met him in real life before."Kim Min-ji is known to be a huge fan of BTS; she previously shared a video of herself going to BTS' concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in London, England.(Credit= MBC The 3 Park, SBS POWER FM, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)