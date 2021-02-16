뉴스
[SBS Star] Former Soccer Player Park Ji-sung's Wife Kim Min-ji Shows Her Love for BTS JIMIN
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.16 15:33 View Count
Former professional soccer player Park Ji-sung's wife former announcer Kim Min-ji demonstrated her love for JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS. 

On February 14 episode of MBC's television show 'The 3 Park', Kim Min-ji was spotted mentioning JIMIN. 
Kim Min-ji and Park Ji-sungWhile Kim Min-ji and Park Ji-sung were cooking together in the kitchen, Kim Min-ji noticed Park Ji-sung's sweater.

Kim MIn-ji said, "You probably aren't going to like it if I say this, but JIMIN actually wore the same sweater in the past." 

Park Ji-sung responded, "Are you guys close? You sound like you personally know JIMIN or something."
Kim Min-ji and Park Ji-sungKim Min-ji laughed and commented, "I do. I mean, it's like I almost do. You know how your fans talk to you as if they personally know you, right? It's like that." 

Then, Park Ji-sung said with a bit of jealousy in the tone of his voice, "You haven't even met him in real life before." 
Kim Min-ji and Park Ji-sungKim Min-ji is known to be a huge fan of BTS; she previously shared a video of herself going to BTS' concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in London, England. 

(Credit= MBC The 3 Park, SBS POWER FM, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
