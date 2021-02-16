뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Shares What Song Joong Ki Was like During the Shooting of Their Film
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Shares What Song Joong Ki Was like During the Shooting of Their Film

[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Shares What Song Joong Ki Was like During the Shooting of Their Film

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.16 13:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Shares What Song Joong Ki Was like During the Shooting of Their Film
Actress Kim Tae Ri shared what actor Song Joong Ki was like on set. 

On February 15, Kim Tae Ri sat down for an online interview with the press to talk about her recently-released movie 'Space Sweepers'. 
Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae RiDuring the interview, Kim Tae Ri shared what it was like to work with Song Joong Ki. 

Kim Tae Ri said, "Not only was it my first time meeting Joong Ki, but also my first time working with him. But I was able to work very harmoniously with him."

She continued, "Joong Ki is not that many years older than I am. When I'm with him though, he feels much older than I am for some reason."
Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae RiThen, Kim Tae Ri revealed she tried to figure out why that was the case.

The actress said, "I realized that I felt that way whenever I saw him working with others."

She resumed, "Throughout the shooting, I spotted Joong Ki getting along with everyone including the cast and production team so well. He was skillfully leading them as well." 

She went on, "I'm the captain of the spaceship in the film, but I felt like that role actually suit him better seeing him on site." 
Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri'Space Sweepers' is the first-ever Korean space movie that was unveiled on Netflix on February 5. 

(Credit= Bidangil)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.