[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Spotted Enjoying His Military Life to the Fullest
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.15 17:25 View Count
Actor Park Bo Gum was seen enjoying his life in the military. 

On February 11, Republic of Korea Navy shared a fun video of the military band members performing. 

The video was made to wish everyone a happy Lunar New Year that was on February 12. 
Park Bo GumIn this video, Park Bo Gum pretends to be playing the electronic keyboard between a band member with the saxophone and another band member with an electric guitar. 

Park Bo Gum is all playful and brightly smiling throughout the performance. 

After having some fun with the keyboard, he waved at the camera to indicate the end of the performance. 

He seemed happy, and it looked like he had adjusted to the military life very well. 
 

Currently, Park Bo Gum is fulfilling his national mandatory military duty as a member of the military band in the Navy.

The actor began his military service on August 31, 2020, and is expected to complete it in the end of April 2022.

(Credit= '대한민국 해군 Republic of Korea Navy' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
