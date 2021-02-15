뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CL Appears in a Television Commercial for a Fast Food Chain in the U.S.
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.15
K-pop artist CL has featured in a television commercial for a fast food chain in the United States. 

On February 15, one huge fast food chain in the U.S. shared their latest television commercial on YouTube. 

For this commercial, popular individuals from different areas including actor Noah Centineo, TikTok star Nava Rose, BMXer Brad Simms and more have joined together.

CL also joined this impressive lineup as a K-pop star. 
CLIn the commercial, some girls at the back of a sports car are seen with headbands that were written 'CL' in pink.  

Besides the pink 'CL' headbands, one of them was holding a fan that had a photo of CL. 

Then, the girls spot CL walking out of a concert hall surrounded by bodyguards and fans. 

CL wears a pair of colored glasses and luxury fur coat, and walks into a car while saying, "Hey, me too." 

As CL's fans drive right pass her, they scream at the top of their lungs in excitement. 
 

A lot of K-pop stars have been on television commercials in Asian countries in the past. 

But this marks the very first time for a K-pop star to be on a television commercial in the U.S., and CL's fans are so proud of her for the achievement.

(Credit= 'Taco Bell' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
