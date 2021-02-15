뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Eugene Describes How Hectic Her Life Was When She Was Part of S.E.S
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Eugene Describes How Hectic Her Life Was When She Was Part of S.E.S

[SBS Star] Eugene Describes How Hectic Her Life Was When She Was Part of S.E.S

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.15 14:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Eugene Describes How Hectic Her Life Was When She Was Part of S.E.S
Actress Eugene described how busy her life was when she led the K-pop scene as a member of K-pop girl group S.E.S back in the day. 

On February 14 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Eugene made a guest appearance. 
EugeneDuring the talk, Eugene mentioned seeing comments on her Instagram asking her she really was a K-pop star in the past. 

Eugene said, "It seemed like many people don't know I was once a member of S.E.S. A lot of them are like, 'Were you part of S.E.S? Really?'"

She continued, "I didn't get it at first, but I realized that it was obvious a lot of youngsters didn't know about my past." 
EugeneThen, Eugene shared that the members of S.E.S lived hectic lives. 

Eugene said, "We were seriously so busy then. We only got like one to two hours of sleep each day. Then, we would sleep for a short time while moving place to place."

She resumed, "Our make-up artists would do our make-up while we were asleep. It was like every time I woke up, I would be in a completely different city." 

She went on, "So, we would shoot a music show in Yeouido, move to Gangnam by boat, then get on a helicopter to go to a city outside Seoul. We had a crazy schedule every day." 
  EugeneS.E.S was one of the hottest girl groups in Korea that was active from 1997 to 2002. 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.