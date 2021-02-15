뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Feature in a Commercial Together
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.15
The new celebrity couple actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin recently filmed a commercial together. 

On February 14, the Philippines' leading wireless services provider Smart Communications uploaded their latest commercial on YouTube.

It was a minute-long commercial that featured one of the hottest Korean celebrity couples Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. 

The commercial was to promote the company's 5G service around the country. 
Hyun BinIn the commercial, Hyun Bin looks for Son Ye-jin in a building using high technology with his phone. 

When he finally finds and meets her, he smiles and looks at Son Ye-jin with loving eyes.

Son Ye-jin also playfully places her hands on his chest while showing the brightest smile on her face. 
 

Previously in January 1, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been in a relationship for eight months. 

Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Their agencies stated, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'." 

(Credit= 'Smart Communications' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
