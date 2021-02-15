[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Feature in a Commercial Together

The new celebrity couple actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin recently filmed a commercial together.On February 14, the Philippines' leading wireless services provider Smart Communications uploaded their latest commercial on YouTube.It was a minute-long commercial that featured one of the hottest Korean celebrity couples Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.The commercial was to promote the company's 5G service around the country.In the commercial, Hyun Bin looks for Son Ye-jin in a building using high technology with his phone.When he finally finds and meets her, he smiles and looks at Son Ye-jin with loving eyes.Son Ye-jin also playfully places her hands on his chest while showing the brightest smile on her face.Previously in January 1, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been in a relationship for eight months.Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.Their agencies stated, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'."(Credit= 'Smart Communications' YouTube)(SBS Star)