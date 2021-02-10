[SBS Star] One Renowned Japanese Dancer Says, "BTS JIMIN's Dance Is Flawless in Every Way"

Yamakai, renowned professional ballet dancer in Japan, stated that K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's dance is flawless.Recently, Yamakai posted a video of himself reacting to different performances by JIMIN.While watching 'Black Swan' behind-the-scenes music video, he commented, "JIMIN makes really difficult movements to look easy here."He continued, "It is very evident that JIMIN is an incredible modern dancer. He has no flaws whatsoever."Then, Yamakai moved on to watch JIMIN's solo performance at '2019 Melon Music Awards'.Yamakai said, "I'm surprised that he chose to dance with a soft fabric like that. Soft fabrics are harder to use; they could easily ruin your performance if you aren't skilled enough."He went on, "This shows how much time and effort JIMIN put into the performance in order to make it perfect."The dancer resumed, "JIMIN's dance combines elements of modern dance and K-pop dance. It's not easy to find someone like him anywhere. It's so impressive that a K-pop star can pull off performances like that."Lastly, he added, "His dance is flawless in every way. He is just good at everything. He's got such an amazing talent. I believe many are starting to think that men's modern dance can look beautiful by watching JIMIN's dance. That thought makes me happy."(Credit= 'Yamakai TV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)