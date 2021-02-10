뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-IDLE MIYEON Cutely Asks BLACKPINK LISA to Send Her a Snack Truck
[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-IDLE MIYEON Cutely Asks BLACKPINK LISA to Send Her a Snack Truck

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.10 15:54
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's member MIYEON was seen asking another girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA to send her a snack truck. 

Recently, MIYEON and her fellow group member MINNIE featured in SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park So-hyun's Power FM'. 
MIYEONDuring the talk, MINNIE mentioned receiving a snack truck from LISA during her recent filming. 

MINNIE said, "It really gave me energy. I felt so thankful. She always takes care of me so well." 

Then, MIYEON suddenly commented, "LISA didn't send me anything even though I filmed something not too long ago as well." 
MIYEONThe hosts laughingly responded, "Well, you are not Thai like MINNIE. That may be why." 

MIYEON said, "Exactly, Thai K-pop stars have such a tight friendship. But I'm her friend, you know!" 

She continued with a playful smile, "LISA, please send me one next time! I was a little sad this time."
 

MIYEON and LISA trained for years at YG Entertainment together before making their debut. 

(Credit= Online Community, SBS POWER FM Park So-hyun's Love Game) 

(SBS Star)   
