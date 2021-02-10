[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-IDLE MIYEON Cutely Asks BLACKPINK LISA to Send Her a Snack Truck

Recently, MIYEON and her fellow group member MINNIE featured in SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park So-hyun's Power FM'.
During the talk, MINNIE mentioned receiving a snack truck from LISA during her recent filming.
MINNIE said, "It really gave me energy. I felt so thankful. She always takes care of me so well."
Then, MIYEON suddenly commented, "LISA didn't send me anything even though I filmed something not too long ago as well."
The hosts laughingly responded, "Well, you are not Thai like MINNIE. That may be why."
MIYEON said, "Exactly, Thai K-pop stars have such a tight friendship. But I'm her friend, you know!"
She continued with a playful smile, "LISA, please send me one next time! I was a little sad this time."
MIYEON and LISA trained for years at YG Entertainment together before making their debut.
(Credit= Online Community, SBS POWER FM Park So-hyun's Love Game)
(SBS Star)