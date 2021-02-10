뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa WINTER Reveals that She Was a Huge Fan of EXO BAEKHYUN
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.10
WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa revealed that she was a member of EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom) back in school. 

On February 9 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park So-hyun's Love Game', aespa made a guest appearance. 
WINTERDuring the show, WINTER revealed something that got EXO-L across the globe excited. 

WINTER said, "I'm actually a huge fan of BAEKHYUN of EXO. I love his voice. I was an EXO-L when I was in school." 

After saying that, she made an 'L' with her fingers and shyly commented, "We are one!"  

Then, the host Park So-hyun asked whether there was a particular song by BAEKHYUN that she liked. 

Without hesitation, WINTER answered, "Yes, there is. It's 'Dream'. The one that he sang with Suzy." 

As she was asked if she could sing BAEKHYUN's part in 'Dream', she said yes and sang it with her candy-like voice for about 20 seconds. 
 

Upon hearing this, fans said in unison, "We want to see WINTER and BAEKHYUN performing 'Dream' together!", "We want collaboration soon!", "True EXO-L right there. Happy to have you in the fandom, unnie!" and so on. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, SBS POWER FM Park So-hyun's Love Game) 

(SBS Star)   
