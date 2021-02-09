[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Awkwardly Dances to RAVI's New Track with RAVI

On February 8, RAVI updated his Instagram with a new video.
The video was of RAVI and Kim Seon Ho doing a 'BUM Challenge' in celebration of the release of 'BUM'.
'BUM' is a brand-new solo track by RAVI which was released on that day.
In the video, RAVI and Kim Seon Ho show their swag-filled moves to 'BUM'.
But as Kim Seon Ho is not such a great dancer, he gets the moves wrong or glances at RAVI to copy his moves a lot.
He also awkwardly smiles and moves the whole time.
Although he may have felt somewhat embarrassed, he managed to complete the challenge.
Under this post, Kim Seon Ho left a comment laughing about the video with a covering face monkey emoji.
Fans also left comments such as, "This is so cute!", "I'm sorry for laughing, but it's just too funny!", "I'm dead lol", "Haha he's actually better than I thought though!" and so on.
(Credit= 'ravithecrackkidz' Instagram)
(SBS Star)