뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Awkwardly Dances to RAVI's New Track with RAVI
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Awkwardly Dances to RAVI's New Track with RAVI

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Awkwardly Dances to RAVI's New Track with RAVI

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.09 18:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Awkwardly Dances to RAVIs New Track with RAVI
Actor Kim Seon Ho and RAVI of K-pop boy group VIXX were seen awkwardly dancing together. 

On February 8, RAVI updated his Instagram with a new video. 

The video was of RAVI and Kim Seon Ho doing a 'BUM Challenge' in celebration of the release of 'BUM'. 

'BUM' is a brand-new solo track by RAVI which was released on that day. 
 

In the video, RAVI and Kim Seon Ho show their swag-filled moves to 'BUM'. 

But as Kim Seon Ho is not such a great dancer, he gets the moves wrong or glances at RAVI to copy his moves a lot. 

He also awkwardly smiles and moves the whole time. 

Although he may have felt somewhat embarrassed, he managed to complete the challenge. 

Under this post, Kim Seon Ho left a comment laughing about the video with a covering face monkey emoji. 
Kim Seon-hoFans also left comments such as, "This is so cute!", "I'm sorry for laughing, but it's just too funny!", "I'm dead lol", "Haha he's actually better than I thought though!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'ravithecrackkidz' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.