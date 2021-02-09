[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Awkwardly Dances to RAVI's New Track with RAVI

Actor Kim Seon Ho and RAVI of K-pop boy group VIXX were seen awkwardly dancing together.On February 8, RAVI updated his Instagram with a new video.The video was of RAVI and Kim Seon Ho doing a 'BUM Challenge' in celebration of the release of 'BUM'.'BUM' is a brand-new solo track by RAVI which was released on that day.In the video, RAVI and Kim Seon Ho show their swag-filled moves to 'BUM'.But as Kim Seon Ho is not such a great dancer, he gets the moves wrong or glances at RAVI to copy his moves a lot.He also awkwardly smiles and moves the whole time.Although he may have felt somewhat embarrassed, he managed to complete the challenge.Under this post, Kim Seon Ho left a comment laughing about the video with a covering face monkey emoji.Fans also left comments such as, "This is so cute!", "I'm sorry for laughing, but it's just too funny!", "I'm dead lol", "Haha he's actually better than I thought though!" and so on.(Credit= 'ravithecrackkidz' Instagram)(SBS Star)