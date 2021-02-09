뉴스
[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN's Change in His Facial Expressions Before & After Work Make Many Laugh
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.09 17:12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BAEKHYUNs Change in His Facial Expressions Before & After Work Make Many Laugh
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN's dramatic facial expression change before and after work is making a great number of people laugh. 

On February 8, one fan of BAEKHYUN uploaded a post about the EXO member on an online community. 
BAEKHYUNIn the post, the fan shared how different BAEKHYUN looked when he was going to work and finished with work. 

In the photos that he is going to work, there is no expression on his face. 

He looks too tired that it almost seems as if he does not want to do anything, but to just jump back into bed. 
BAEKHYUNBut in the photos that he is out of work, he looks like the happy child. 

He has a bright smile on his face, and is filled with excitement. 

These contrasting photos showed that BAEKHYUN was the same as every other people in the world who work or go to school. 

BAEKHYUN's relatable and honest facial expressions are making many laugh at the moment. 
BAEKHYUN(Credit= '506haribo' 'kyoongmaz56' 'badgum0506' 'blueheartpeach' 'byunchenxi0506' 'yoonkb_iu' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)    
