뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Shares Lee Kwang Soo Gave Her a Lot of Support for Her Movie
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Shares Lee Kwang Soo Gave Her a Lot of Support for Her Movie

[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Shares Lee Kwang Soo Gave Her a Lot of Support for Her Movie

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.09 15:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Shares Lee Kwang Soo Gave Her a Lot of Support for Her Movie
Actress Lee Sunbin revealed that she received plenty of support from her boyfriend Lee Kwang Soo for her upcoming movie. 

On February 9, Lee Sunbin's online interview was held to discuss her role in an upcoming film 'Mission Possible'. 
Lee SunbinDuring the interview, Lee Sunbin was asked whether she was supported by Lee Kwang Soo for the film. 

With a shy smile, Lee Sunbin responded, "Yes, I did get a lot of support from him. But I'm actually not the type of person who likes to talk much about work to anyone." 

She continued, "Especially for my character in 'Mission Possible', I felt like I had to figure things out about her myself without anyone's advice." 

She went on, "For other projects, I tried to get different advice from actors and actresses with more experience, but I did lots of thinking by myself for this one." 
Lee SunbinThen, Lee Sunbin was asked, "Would you guest on 'Running Man' to promote your film?" 

Lee Sunbin laughed and answered, "I feel quite shy to talk about this. Umm... I don't think I will guest on 'Running Man'." 

She explained why, "I probably should focus on promotions that aims more attention at promoting the film, so..." 
Lee SunbinBack in December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo confirmed their 5-month relationship.

(Credit= 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.