[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Shares that E Jiah Could Not Remember Acting Together 10 Years Ago
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.09 14:05 Updated 2021.02.09 14:10 View Count
Actor Park Eun-seok shared that actress E Jiah could not remember working with each other a decade ago. 

On February 8 episode of SBS' television show 'Bapsim', Park Eun-seok made a guest appearance. 
Park Eun-seokDuring the talk, the host Kang Ho-dong asked Park Eun-seok when he made his television debut. 

Park Eun-seok answered, "I took a very minor role in 'Athena: Goddess of War' in 2010. That was my very first time making a television appearance." 

Then, Kang Ho-dong asked in surprise, "Oh, wasn't E Jiah in that drama? She took the leading role, didn't she?" 
Park Eun-seokPark Eun-seok laughed and responded, "Ah yes, she did. She actually shot me in the drama. My role was to wait for an order to launch a missile."

He continued, "As I was waiting for the order, I got discovered by E Jiah and she immediately got me dead with a gun. I was in that drama for a very short time." 

The actor resumed, "When I met E Jiah for 'The Penthouse: War in Life', I asked her whether she remembered acting with me 10 years ago. She said she couldn't remember me at all." 

He went on while laughing, "So, I told her that the guy she shot me in 'Athena: Goddess of War'. She was like, 'Oh, was that you? I had no idea!'" 
 

Until recently, Park Eun-seok and E Jiah starred in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' together. 

(Credit= SBS Bapsim, '_____silverstone_____' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.