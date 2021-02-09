[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Shares that E Jiah Could Not Remember Acting Together 10 Years Ago

On February 8 episode of SBS' television show 'Bapsim', Park Eun-seok made a guest appearance.
During the talk, the host Kang Ho-dong asked Park Eun-seok when he made his television debut.
Park Eun-seok answered, "I took a very minor role in 'Athena: Goddess of War' in 2010. That was my very first time making a television appearance."
Then, Kang Ho-dong asked in surprise, "Oh, wasn't E Jiah in that drama? She took the leading role, didn't she?"
Park Eun-seok laughed and responded, "Ah yes, she did. She actually shot me in the drama. My role was to wait for an order to launch a missile."
He continued, "As I was waiting for the order, I got discovered by E Jiah and she immediately got me dead with a gun. I was in that drama for a very short time."
The actor resumed, "When I met E Jiah for 'The Penthouse: War in Life', I asked her whether she remembered acting with me 10 years ago. She said she couldn't remember me at all."
He went on while laughing, "So, I told her that the guy she shot me in 'Athena: Goddess of War'. She was like, 'Oh, was that you? I had no idea!'"
Until recently, Park Eun-seok and E Jiah starred in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' together.
