[SBS Star] Sooyoung Says She Feels Blessed to Have Chung Kyung-ho by Her Side

Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed how grateful she feels to have actor Chung Kyung-ho by her side.On February 8, Sooyoung sat down for an interview to talk about wrapping up her drama 'Run On'.During the interview, Sooyoung mentioned her longtime boyfriend Chung Kyung-ho.Sooyoung said, "Chung Kyung-ho is an actor who is great at acting in romantic comedy projects. I was able to ask him a lot of questions about acting in 'Run On'."She continued, "I feel blessed that I'm in a position where I always have him next to me. He honestly was a big help to me throughout shooting. He gave me lots of ideas and advice."She resumed with a smile, "The fact that I had Chung Kyung-ho to share my concerns give me a sense of stability in life."Then, Sooyoung said it is hard to separate love and work for her.She said, "They're all parts of my life. I try to do my best in both areas at all times. That's actually one of the things that I take pride in."Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)(SBS Star)