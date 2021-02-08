뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Jong-hoon Shares that He Is Willing to Stay at Home If His Future Wife Wants Him to
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Yoon Jong-hoon Shares that He Is Willing to Stay at Home If His Future Wife Wants Him to

[SBS Star] Yoon Jong-hoon Shares that He Is Willing to Stay at Home If His Future Wife Wants Him to

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.08 18:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoon Jong-hoon Shares that He Is Willing to Stay at Home If His Future Wife Wants Him to
Actor Yoon Jong-hoon shared that he is okay with becoming a househusband. 

On February 7 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Yoon Jong-hoon made a guest appearance. 
Yoon Jong-hoonDuring the talk, Yoon Jong-hoon revealed that he likes doing housework. 

Yoon Jong-hoon said, "I enjoy doing things around the house such as cleaning, doing laundry, dish-washing and cooking."

Then the actor said that he met his father's friends not too long ago, and they told him something he believes felt odd. 

Yoon Jong-hoon said, "They told me to get married so that I can get taken care of at home. That sounded really odd to me, because it's not like only women can do housework; men can do it as well. It's not a job for one particular gender." 

He continued, "If my future wife enjoys doing things outside the home, I'm willing to stay at home and become a househusband." 
Yoon Jong-hoonUpon hearing his words, the hosts gave Yoon Jong-hoon the thumbs up and asked, "What type of girls do you like then?"

Yoon Jong-hoon answered, "I like girls who have a clear set of their own thoughts and values." 

He resumed, "I like those who are forward-looking and have their own things to do." 
 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.