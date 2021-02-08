뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Looks Just like His Father?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.08
A photo of J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' father is attracting the attention of everyone. 

On February 8, J-HOPE's older sister Jung Ji-woo shared a photo on her Instagram. 

It was a professionally-taken photo of her with her father in black and white. 
J-HOPE's fatherIn the photo, they are dressed in neat casual clothes and holding each other's hands. 

Jung Ji-woo covered his face with a big heart and shared a writing over this photo.

She said, "He's not my boyfriend by the way. He's my dad. Honestly, people might even believe me if I told them that he is my older brother." 

J-HOPE's father indeed flaunted his youthful charms; he certainly did not look like he is in his 50s or 60s. 
J-HOPE's fatherWhat also surprised ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) was that J-HOPE's father had such similar facial shape and physique as J-HOPE. 

It seemed like J-HOPE took his handsome looks and great physique after his father. 

They left comments such as, "That's basically the same person.", "Wow, I thought it was Hobi at first.", "Everyone in his family is so good-looking." and so on. 

(Credit= 'mejiwoo103' Instagram, Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
