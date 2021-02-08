뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook's Completely Different Past Photo Reveals
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook's Completely Different Past Photo Reveals

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook's Completely Different Past Photo Reveals

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.08 11:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kooks Completely Different Past Photo Reveals
Everybody is in shock after seeing singer Kim Jong-kook's totally different past photo. 

On February 7 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook's shocking past photo was shown. 

On this day, Kim Jong-kook visited comedian Kim Jun-ho's house to teach him some workout methods. 
Kim Jong-kookIn prior to the lesson, they sat in the living room together for a conversation. 

During the talk, comedian Hong In-gyu mentioned that there were days when Kim Jong-kook had narrow shoulders.

Then, Hong In-gyu searched for Kim Jong-kook's photo online from the time that he was far from being muscly. 

Soon later, he managed to find one and shared it with the guys. 
Kim Jong-kookIn the photo, Kim Jong-kook was wearing a pair of baggy jeans and do-rag without any shirt on. 

Kim Jong-kook looked surprisingly thin unlike himself now. 

To this, Kim Jong-kook laughed and commented, "Yeah, I was 20 years old then. This photo was taken not long after I made debut. I was super thin." 

When asked how he became to be look how he looks now, he answered, "I worked out a lot. I did all sort of workouts every day. I spent at least two hours at the gym every day." 
 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.