[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook's Completely Different Past Photo Reveals

Everybody is in shock after seeing singer Kim Jong-kook's totally different past photo.On February 7 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook's shocking past photo was shown.On this day, Kim Jong-kook visited comedian Kim Jun-ho's house to teach him some workout methods.In prior to the lesson, they sat in the living room together for a conversation.During the talk, comedian Hong In-gyu mentioned that there were days when Kim Jong-kook had narrow shoulders.Then, Hong In-gyu searched for Kim Jong-kook's photo online from the time that he was far from being muscly.Soon later, he managed to find one and shared it with the guys.In the photo, Kim Jong-kook was wearing a pair of baggy jeans and do-rag without any shirt on.Kim Jong-kook looked surprisingly thin unlike himself now.To this, Kim Jong-kook laughed and commented, "Yeah, I was 20 years old then. This photo was taken not long after I made debut. I was super thin."When asked how he became to be look how he looks now, he answered, "I worked out a lot. I did all sort of workouts every day. I spent at least two hours at the gym every day."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)