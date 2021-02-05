뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Scream Over How Cute JUNGKOOK Looked on His Middle School Graduation Day Before Debut
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.05
Fans are screaming over how cute JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS looked on his middle school graduation day before debut. 

Recently, fans decided to look back at some pre-debut photos of BTS. 
BTSWhile doing so, they came across photos of JUNGKOOK and other BTS members at JUNGKOOK's middle school graduation ceremony. 

JUNGKOOK, JIN, SUGA and JIMIN went to Shingu Middle School in Sinsa-dong, Seoul for the graduation ceremony. 

Although it was before their debut, they had a sprinkle of fans because they frequently shared their lives online. 

So, several fans took photos of the boys at the ceremony. 
BTS BTSOn this day, JUNGKOOK was seen holding flower bouquets and graduation certificate with a bright smile. 

As it was eight years ago, JUNGKOOK, JIN, SUGA and JIMIN all looked a lot younger than themselves now.  

Out of all though, JUNGKOOK looked extremely young with so much baby fat on his face. 
BTS BTSAfter going over the photos from this day, fans wrote comments such as, "Wow, they looked unbelievably young!", "Look at how JUNGKOOK looked then!", "JUNGKOOK looked like a baby!" and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.