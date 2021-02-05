[SBS Star] VIDEO: Beenzino Shares When He Knew Stefanie Michova Was the One

Hip-hop artist Beenzino shared when he knew he wanted to marry German model Stefanie Michova.On February 4, Beenzino posted a video of him answering some questions on YouTube.One of the questions that Beenzino received was regarding his longtime girlfriend Stefanie Michova.The question was, "When was it that you knew you wanted to marry her?"Beenzino answered, "I think it was after I completed my military service. Until then, I had so many excuses as to why I shouldn't be married yet."He continued, "My excuses were like, 'I have to go to the military', 'Is she going to wait for me or not?' and so on. But once I went through hardships with her, all those things weren't in the way anymore."But Beenzino explained that he was sure that he wanted to live with her, and when they did, he became certain that he wanted to marry her.Beenzino said, "I was like, 'Okay, this is how our lives are going to be like together. It'll be so fun. We would argue like this, but make up that way. We are a team. I love this life, and want it.'"He went on, "I have friends who are married, and I'm not sure what they may think of my thoughts, but I just have a feeling that she's the one. I'm very hopeful for our marriage."Beenzino and Stefanie Michova went public with their relationship back in 2015, and they recently got engaged.(Credit= 'realisshoman' Instagram, '개인사업자 임성빈' YouTube)(SBS Star)