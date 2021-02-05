뉴스
[SBS Star] Cardi B Shares How Cute BLACKPINK JENNIE Is in Person
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.05 15:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cardi B Shares How Cute BLACKPINK JENNIE Is in Person
American rapper Cardi B shared that K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE is very cute in person. 

On February 5, one JENNIE's fan uploaded a post about JENNIE on Twitter. 

Through the post, he/she expressed immense love and adoration for JENNIE. 

Along with photos of JENNIE smiling, the fan wrote, "JENNIE has the cutest and most beautiful smile ever. JENNIE forever and always." 
Cardi B replies to JENNIE's fanNot long later, an unexpected person left a comment under this post; it was Cardi B. 

Cardi B replied, "She is even cuter in person." 
Cardi B replies to JENNIE's fanCardi B and JENNIE first met each other when they attended one fashion show that took place during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France in 2019. 

Then last year, Cardi B and BLACKPINK collaborated on a song titled 'Bet You Wanna'. 

'Bet You Wanna' is the fourth track of BLACKPINK's album 'THE ALBUM' that was released last October. 

(Credit= 'iamcardib' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, Online Community, 'iamcardib' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
