[SBS Star] MONSTA X JOOHONEY & KIHYUN Share How They Can Earn Money by Not Being Late to Practice

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's members JOOHONEY and KIHYUN revealed they can earn money by not being late to their practice.On February 3, JOOHONEY and KIHYUN went live on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, KIHYUN took his wallet out and showed it to camera.KIHYUN said with a bright smile, "I earned this money by not being late to our practice."Then, JOOHONEY and KIHYUN shared an interesting scheme that MONSTA X has.KIHYUN said, "When we have dance or vocal practice, we put up a notice on our group chat. If we are late, we pay fine. You must pay even if you are late for a minute."He continued, "After some time, we share the fine. We don't share it equally of course. The more you are late, you get less money. So, if you weren't late much, you can earn quite a lot of money."Then, JOOHONEY shared a related story that happened not too long ago.JOOHONEY said, "At that time, we all had to be at this studio by 5 o'clock. I left early, and thought I had arrived early. But it turned out I was at a wrong studio."He sighed and laughingly went on, "By the time I got to the correct one, I was like 40 minutes late. I got so annoyed when I was writing down my name on the latecomers list."(Credit= 'MONSTA X' NAVER V LIVE, STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)