[SBS Star] RAIN Is Returning to the Small Screen with a New Drama?
[SBS Star] RAIN Is Returning to the Small Screen with a New Drama?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.05 11:09
Singer RAIN may be making a small screen comeback soon. 

On February 5, news outlet Sports Seoul reported that RAIN had been cast in an upcoming drama 'Ghost Doctor' (literal title). 
RAIN'Ghost Doctor' is a highly anticipated new drama that is of an interesting genre; a medical drama that deals with a subject of ghosts. 

It is said that RAIN was cast as the male lead, but no more details have been unveiled yet. 

Regarding this report, RAIN's management agency Sublime Artist Agency gave their official response.

The agency stated, "While it is true that RAIN was offered to play the leading role in 'Ghost Doctor', it is still being considered at the moment." 
RAINSince his debut, RAIN has led numerous dramas and movies including, 'Full House' (2004), 'A Love to Kill' (2005), 'Ninja Assassin' (2009), 'My Lovely Girl' (2014) and more. 

RAIN's last project was 'Welcome 2 Life' that ended in the summer of 2019.

If RAIN decides to join 'Ghost Doctor', it would mark his return to the acting industry in about two years.   RAIN'Ghost Doctor' is scheduled to air in the second half of the year. 

(Credit= 'rain_oppa' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
