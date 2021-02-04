뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sooyoung Shares What She Thinks Love Means to Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sooyoung Shares What She Thinks Love Means to Her

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sooyoung Shares What She Thinks Love Means to Her

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.04 17:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Sooyoung Shares What She Thinks Love Means to Her
Sooyoung K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared what she thinks love is. 

On February 4 episode of KBS' radio show 'Cho FM', Sooyoung made a guest appearance.

At one point during the show, the host Cho Woo-jong and Sooyoung began to discuss love. 
SooyoungThen, Sooyoung was asked what her definition of love is. 

Sooyoung answered, "Well, it's nothing that special. Love isn't something that great. I feel like we put too much of this 'romantic' filter on it." 

She continued, This question itself shows how much meaning we put into love, but I believe love is just a day-to-day life that's not special in any way." 

She went on, "I also think love is becoming part of your lover's life without yourself noticing it, and simply loving each other. If love is too great, it can go wrong. That's what I think." 
SooyoungAs Cho Woo-jong listened to her words, he jokingly responded, "There is nothing going on between you and... Right?" 

Sooyoung laughed and commented, "Of course! It's all good." 
SooyoungSooyoung and her boyfriend actor Chung Kyung-ho started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.

(Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.