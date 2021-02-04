[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sooyoung Shares What She Thinks Love Means to Her

Sooyoung K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared what she thinks love is.On February 4 episode of KBS' radio show 'Cho FM', Sooyoung made a guest appearance.At one point during the show, the host Cho Woo-jong and Sooyoung began to discuss love.Then, Sooyoung was asked what her definition of love is.Sooyoung answered, "Well, it's nothing that special. Love isn't something that great. I feel like we put too much of this 'romantic' filter on it."She continued, This question itself shows how much meaning we put into love, but I believe love is just a day-to-day life that's not special in any way."She went on, "I also think love is becoming part of your lover's life without yourself noticing it, and simply loving each other. If love is too great, it can go wrong. That's what I think."As Cho Woo-jong listened to her words, he jokingly responded, "There is nothing going on between you and... Right?"Sooyoung laughed and commented, "Of course! It's all good."Sooyoung and her boyfriend actor Chung Kyung-ho started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.(Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)