[SBS Star] KIHYUN Says His Nieces Were MONSTA X Fans but Did Not Know He Was Part of the Group
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.04 16:34
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member KIHYUN shared that his nieces who are MONSTA X fans had no idea that he was part of the group. 

Recently, one past interview of KIHYUN started spreading fast online due to its funny and intriguing elements. 
MONSTA XDuring this interview that was held in October 2018, the members of MONSTA X talked about touring around the United States for the group's concert tour 'THE CONNECT'. 

At that time, KIHYUN said, "My nieces are in the U.S. I got to meet them this summer while on our concert tour." 

He continued, "They told me that they were huge fans of MONSTA X, and a lot of students in their school know about us." 
MONSTA XHe laughingly went on, "What they didn't know was that I was part of MONSTA X. When I told them that I was a member of MONSTA X, they cried their eyes out." 

With a bright smile, the K-pop star added, "I felt sort of proud for a moment then."  
MONSTA XRegarding this part of the interview, a great number of fans around the world shared their thoughts. 

They left comments such as, "It's hilarious! I can't believe that they didn't know!", "Wow, I'm so jealous of them!", "Why isn't my uncle a K-pop star...?! lol" and so on.  

(Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
