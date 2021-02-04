뉴스
[SBS Star] HyunA Treats Her Fans to a Delicious Meal

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.04 15:39 View Count
Some lucky fans of K-pop artist HyunA were recently treated to a special meal and gift. 

On February 3, a fan of HyunA shared an incredible story about the artist with photos online.
 
The first photo was taken of a restaurant table where galbi-tang (short rib soup), stone pot rice, side dishes and beer on. 
HyunA's gift to fansThe fan wrote on her Twitter, "I went to see HyunA today, and asked her if she could recommend us our lunch menu." 

She continued, "Not only did HyunA gave us a recommendation, but also gave us her card to pay for our meal. She told us to eat as much as we wanted."

She went on, "HyunA's manager came to pick up her card during our meal. We all felt so full. You are the best, HyunA!"
HyunA's gift to fansIn the next photo, there was a photo of a shopping bag with something inside. 

The fan said, "In addition to treating us to a meal, she also gave us a luxury brand t-shirt and socks. She's such a lovely girl." 
HyunA's gift to fansOn this day, HyunA visited MBC headquarters for a live radio show from 12 to 2PM KST. 

She released her new album 'I'm Not Cool' on January 28. 

(Credit= '2laddo' Twitter, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
