[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Lee Kwang Soo

Actress Lee Sunbin shared how her relationship is going with her boyfriend Lee Kwang Soo.On February 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Fantasy House', Lee Sunbin made a guest appearance.As Lee Sunbin requested the hosts to find her a nice new home, the cast members commented, "Are you looking for a new house to live with your loved ones?"Lee Sunbin laughed and answered, "Yes, I am."Then, one of the hosts Jang Sung-kyu indirectly mentioned Lee Kwang Soo.Jang Sung-kyu asked, "Does one of the loved ones include a very tall person?"Lee Sunbin answered with a shy smile, "Well yes, one of them is a tall person."It seemed like Lee Sunbin was trying to say that her and Lee Kwang Soo are still doing very well together.In December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo confirmed their 5-month relationship.(Credit= SBS Fantasy House, 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)(SBS Star)