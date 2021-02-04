[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shares a Letter from the Military

Actor Park Bo Gum shared how he is doing in the military.On February 1, Park Bo Gum shared a handwritten letter on his official online fan community.In the letter, Park Bo Gum said, "I'm starting my day by removing the snow off the road under falling snow. The landscape is so beautiful."He continued, "It's my first time removing the snow. Even if I'm not the one who's going to use this road, it feels worthwhile because others can go through the road safely thanks to my work."He went on, "Doing such work made me feel grateful for all people out there who work hard to provide a safer and cleaner environment for us."He resumed, "These days, I feel like I have taken many things for granted when they should have been more appreciated. I feel very thankful that use this time to read books and write letters."The actor wrapped up the letter by saying, "Please take care of yourselves well in this cold weather. Stay warm and walk as safely as you can so that you don't fall over."Currently, Park Bo Gum is fulfilling his national mandatory military duty as a member of the military band in the Navy.The actor began his military service on August 31, 2020, and is expected to complete it in the end of April 2022.(Credit= Republic of Korea Navy, 'BOGUMMY' Twitter)(SBS Star)