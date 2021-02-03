[SBS Star] Times When SF9 RO WOON Stood Out Among Groups of People

Everyone is surprised about how well RO WOON of K-pop boy group SF9 stands out among groups of people.Recently, an online post about RO WOON began to circulate online.The post once again reminded people of how tall RO WOON was.In the post, there were photos of RO WOON with different groups of people.Wherever he was, RO WOON was the tallest one out of all that it did not even take a second to spot him.Whether he was surrounded by men and/or women, he was at least a head taller than them.Although many suspect that RO WOON is taller, he revealed that he is 190.5cm (6.25ft).But RO WOON actually has said that he is unhappy about his height.He previously said, "I believe there is an appropriate range of height, but I feel like I'm way out of that range. I feel pretty uncomfortable about it."(Credit= JTBC, MBC, Online Community)(SBS Star)