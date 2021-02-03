[SBS Star] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung Picks 6 Slowest Female K-pop Dance Learners

Renowned choreographer Bae Yoon-jung shared who she thinks are the slowest female K-pop dance learners.On February 2 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', Bae Yoon-jung made a guest appearance.During the talk, Bae Yoon-jung said, "There is always at least one person in a group who just can't keep up with the new choreography."She continued, "In T-ARA, Boram and Qri were the slow ones. Yura and Hyeri of Girl's Day were also slow."She went on, "But out of all groups, I struggled the most with Brown Eyed Girls. They were unbelievable in a different way."Then, Bae Yoon-jung stated that Miryo and JeA gave her a lot of stress.Bae Yoon-jung said, "That was when they were trying to switch to a performance group. So, they had no idea about how dance worked."She resumed, "But thankfully, they were good at making expressions with their faces. Their ability to make various facial expressions covered their poor dancing skills."She laughingly added, "Actually, if you watch Brown Eyed Girls' performances, you'll notice that the girls don't dance much. The dancers behind them move a lot."(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)(SBS Star)