[SBS Star] Kim Young-kwang Intentionally Makes a Mistake During Kissing Scenes?

Actor Kim Young-kwang shared that he has intentionally made a mistake during kissing scenes in the past.On February 2 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Kim Young-kwang made a guest appearance.During the talk, Kim Young-kwang talked about filming kissing scenes in films and dramas.Kim Young-kwang said, "I get very nervous about shooting kissing scenes. There were times when I drank beer in order to feel less nervous before filming those scenes."Then, the other hosts asked what his ways are to look natural in kissing scenes.Kim Young-kwang shyly answered, "I try to be playful to my partner so that we get both more relaxed."He continued, "I believe it's important to set a relaxed mood in prior to shooting kissing scenes."After that, HeeChul asked with a cheeky smile, "Have you ever made a mistake on purpose?"Kim Young-kwang laughingly responded, "Yes, I actually have several times."(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, MEGABOX PLUS M)(SBS Star)