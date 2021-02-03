뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Young-kwang Intentionally Makes a Mistake During Kissing Scenes?
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.03
Actor Kim Young-kwang shared that he has intentionally made a mistake during kissing scenes in the past. 

On February 2 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Kim Young-kwang made a guest appearance. 
Kim Young-kwangDuring the talk, Kim Young-kwang talked about filming kissing scenes in films and dramas. 

Kim Young-kwang said, "I get very nervous about shooting kissing scenes. There were times when I drank beer in order to feel less nervous before filming those scenes." 
Kim Young-kwangThen, the other hosts asked what his ways are to look natural in kissing scenes. 

Kim Young-kwang shyly answered, "I try to be playful to my partner so that we get both more relaxed." 

He continued, "I believe it's important to set a relaxed mood in prior to shooting kissing scenes." 
Kim Young-kwangAfter that, HeeChul asked with a cheeky smile, "Have you ever made a mistake on purpose?" 

Kim Young-kwang laughingly responded, "Yes, I actually have several times." 

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, MEGABOX PLUS M)

(SBS Star)    
