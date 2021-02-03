[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shares He Felt Hopeless About His Life While Shooting 'Space Sweepers'

Actor Song Joong Ki shared that he was in despair while shooting 'Space Sweepers'.On February 2, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Space Sweepers' took place online.During the press conference when the cast talked about their characters in the film, Song Joong Ki shared an intriguing fact about himself.Song Joong Ki said, "When I first read the script, my initial thought of my character 'Tae-ho' was that he was a stagnant person who was about to fall into despair."He continued, "It felt like he had given up on everything in his life, because he felt hopeless, thinking about nothing."He went on, "I was actually able to relate to him very well, since that was exactly how I felt about my own life at that time. I felt so similar to him."'Tae-ho' is an intelligent pilot of spaceship Victory, who thinks on his feet as well as coming up with useful schemes.Song Joong Ki said that he thinks Tae-ho's characteristics changed after meeting his crew though.He said, "Tae-ho had gone through many ups and downs, but I thought of him as someone who was able to grab the threads of his life while gaining courage and determination after meeting his crew."Meanwhile, 'Space Sweepers' is scheduled to be unveiled on Netflix on February 5.(Credit= Bidangil)(SBS Star)