[SBS Star] "I Want to Get Married" Cha Eun-woo Tearfully Talks About Marriage
뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Want to Get Married" Cha Eun-woo Tearfully Talks About Marriage

[SBS Star] "I Want to Get Married" Cha Eun-woo Tearfully Talks About Marriage

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.02.02 17:27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Want to Get Married" Cha Eun-woo Tearfully Talks About Marriage
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo said that he wants to get married.

Recently, the new preview for the upcoming February 7 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House' was shared online.
Master in the House Master in the HouseIn the preview, the cast members welcomed a celebrity couple teaching them about marriage.

First, the cast members were asked to write their own wedding invitations for the future.

To this, Cha Eun-woo said, "Is it for my future wife?", and Lee Seung Gi said, "Are you really getting us married?"
Master in the House Master in the HouseLater on, Cha Eun-woo is seen having a hard time holding back his tears while his fellow cast members comfort him.

Cha Eun-woo said, "I want to get married," while enviously looking at the celebrity couple. 

The preview ends by showing Cha Eun-woo's wedding invitation, with the name of his spouse and the wedding date left blank.
Master in the HouseYou can watch the preview below:
 

(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
