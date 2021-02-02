[SBS Star] "I Want to Get Married" Cha Eun-woo Tearfully Talks About Marriage

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo said that he wants to get married.Recently, the new preview for the upcoming February 7 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House' was shared online.In the preview, the cast members welcomed a celebrity couple teaching them about marriage.First, the cast members were asked to write their own wedding invitations for the future.To this, Cha Eun-woo said, "Is it for my future wife?", and Lee Seung Gi said, "Are you really getting us married?"Later on, Cha Eun-woo is seen having a hard time holding back his tears while his fellow cast members comfort him.Cha Eun-woo said, "I want to get married," while enviously looking at the celebrity couple.The preview ends by showing Cha Eun-woo's wedding invitation, with the name of his spouse and the wedding date left blank.You can watch the preview below:(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)