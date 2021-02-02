[SBS Star] Hwang In Youp Always Boasted His Long Legs & Tall Figure Since the Young Age?

Actor Hwang In Youp's long legs and tall figure in his past photos are catching the eye of everyone.On February 1, Hwang In Youp's younger brother took to his Instagram to share two different photos of the actor when he was young.In the caption, his brother wrote with a smile emoji, "I'm releasing these for fans of Hwang In Youp."The photos were of Hwang In Youp around the time when he was in middle school.In the photos, Hwang In Youp shows off his good looks, long legs as well as tall figure.He surprisingly does not look too different from how he looks now.He looks just as handsome and almost as tall as himself at the moment.Previously, Hwang In Youp's former teachers and classmates from Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School in Davao, the Philippines confirmed that he was the tallest in class.That clearly seem the case as the photos show.Currently, Hwang In Youp features in tvN's popular webtoon-based drama 'True Beauty'.(Credit= Online Community, 'hi_high_hiy' Instagram)(SBS Star)