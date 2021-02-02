뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hwang In Youp Always Boasted His Long Legs & Tall Figure Since the Young Age?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Hwang In Youp Always Boasted His Long Legs & Tall Figure Since the Young Age?

[SBS Star] Hwang In Youp Always Boasted His Long Legs & Tall Figure Since the Young Age?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.02 16:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hwang In Youp Always Boasted His Long Legs & Tall Figure Since the Young Age?
Actor Hwang In Youp's long legs and tall figure in his past photos are catching the eye of everyone. 

On February 1, Hwang In Youp's younger brother took to his Instagram to share two different photos of the actor when he was young. 

In the caption, his brother wrote with a smile emoji, "I'm releasing these for fans of Hwang In Youp." 
Hwang In YoupThe photos were of Hwang In Youp around the time when he was in middle school.

In the photos, Hwang In Youp shows off his good looks, long legs as well as tall figure. 

He surprisingly does not look too different from how he looks now. 

He looks just as handsome and almost as tall as himself at the moment. 
Hwang In YoupPreviously, Hwang In Youp's former teachers and classmates from Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School in Davao, the Philippines confirmed that he was the tallest in class. 

That clearly seem the case as the photos show. 
Hwang In YoupCurrently, Hwang In Youp features in tvN's popular webtoon-based drama 'True Beauty'. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'hi_high_hiy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.