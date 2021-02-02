[SBS Star] One ARMY Meets RM Far Before She Became a BTS Fan

One fan of K-pop boy group BTS shared her story of meeting RM in person way before she became a fan.On February 2, one Twitter post shared by an ARMY (BTS' official fan club) became a hot topic among BTS' fans.In the post, the fan shared her experience of bumping into RM while on vacation in Copenhagen, Denmark.She wrote, "So, I was scrolling through my gallery looking for pictures from 2019 when I went to Copenhagen. I came across this photo that I took of my mom on a boat tour, and when I zoomed in the picture I started crying and screaming from happiness. It was Kim Namjoon (RM's real name) right behind my mom."The fan continued, "I wasn't a fan back then, and I had no idea who those people were. I'd never checked the photo until today and I'm totally losing my mind. I couldn't believe it, still can't."She explained, "He was there with two friends, and the boat tour went on for about an hour and a half."Upon hearing her surprising story, fans commented, "This is so crazy.", "If that happened to me, I might want to go back in time.", "I always wonder if I ever bumped into them while I wasn't a fan. This is amazing!", and many more.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'tetestears' Twitter)(SBS Star)