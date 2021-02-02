[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Mentions Struggling with Financial Difficulties in the U.S.

Actor Park Eun-seok talked about struggling with financial difficulties in the United States.On February 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Bapsim', Park Eun-seok made a guest appearance.During the talk, Park Eun-seok spoke about his time in the U.S. where he used to live in the past.Park Eun-seok said, "My family moved to the U.S. when I was little. We financially struggled a lot. I've had so many part-time jobs since 15. I worked as a pizza delivery boy, door-to-door salesman, waiter and more."He continued, "My mom worked at a nail salon at that time. One day, she bought me a pair of 200-dollar jeans so that I felt confident in front of other students in school."He went on, "What hurt me though was that I saw her picking up three pairs of socks that was sold for five dollars, then putting them down. I was so immature and thoughtless then."Then, the actor revealed that he also never let his mother drive him past the school's main gate.Park Eun-seok explained why, "I was ashamed that we didn't have a nice car like a lot of other kids."He resumed, "There was this day when it rained heavily. My mom said she would drive me to the main gate, as it was pouring, but I just opened the door and yelled at her saying that I was going to go by myself."He added with tearful eyes, "I feel like I broke my mom's heart too many times when I was young. That's why I'm trying to do my best to repay my parents as much as I can now."Park Eun-seok rose to fame after making an appearance in SBS' recently-ended mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.(Credit= SBS Bapsim, '_____silverstone_____' Instagram)(SBS Star)