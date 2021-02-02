[SBS Star] Minzy Reveals that BLACKPINK's 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' Was Given to 2NE1 First

K-pop artist Minzy shared that girl group BLACKPINK's hit song 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' was actually given to disbanded girl group 2NE1 first.On February 1 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Minzy made a guest appearance.During the show, Minzy reminisced the time when she was a member of 2NE1, and shared an interesting fact from that time.Minzy said, "BLACKPINK's 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' was initially given to 2NE1. It was our demo track at first."Then, the host Park Myung-soo asked, "What is that exactly? Does it just mean that you listened to it or you recorded it?"Minzy said, "We all prepared ourselves to record it, but then we decided to go for other tracks. There were too many good ones."She continued, "That was when we were releasing our 'COME BACK HOME' album."Park Myung-soo commented, "Well, I think there are certain songs that belong to one group. But I'm just wondering, what is your favorite 2NE1 song?"Without hesitation, Minzy asked, "I have to say that it's 'I AM THE BEST'."Minzy made debut as a member of 2NE1 in 2009 along with Park Bom, DARA and CL.After disbandment of the group in 2016, she turned solo.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)