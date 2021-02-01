뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Minzy Talks About Almost Making Debut Under SM Entertainment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Minzy Talks About Almost Making Debut Under SM Entertainment

[SBS Star] Minzy Talks About Almost Making Debut Under SM Entertainment

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.01 18:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Minzy Talks About Almost Making Debut Under SM Entertainment
K-pop artist Minzy shared that she almost made debut under SM Entertainment. 

On January 1 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Minzy made a guest appearance. 
MinzyDuring the talk, Minzy revealed that she auditioned for SM Entertainment before joining YG Entertainment. 

Minzy said, "After auditioning for SM Entertainment, they told me to start training as soon as I could. It seemed like they were in a rush for something."

She continued, "Not long after that, girl group f(x) made debut. If I had joined SM Entertainment then, I think I might have become a member of f(x)."
MinzyThen, Minzy said that she was actually preparing to make solo debut upon joining YG Entertainment. 

The K-pop star said, "One day though, producer Teddy got me to listen to a song. That was 'Pretty Boy'." 

She went on, "The members of 2NE1 and I recorded it for practice, but it turned out to sound so great." 

She added, "Then, Teddy commented, 'You girls need to make debut as a group.' That's how we ended up debuting as 2NE1." 
MinzyMinzy made debut as a member of 2NE1 in 2009 along with Park Bom, DARA and CL. 

After the end of her contract with YG Entertainment as well as disbandment of the group in 2016, she has been focusing on building her career as a soloist. 

(Credit= '_minzy_mz' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.