[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Says He Is Willing to Give All His Money to His Future Wife

Singer Kim Jong-kook shared that his money is all his future wife's.On January 29 episode of MBC's television show 'Sinsun', the cast members tried to find unusual but delicious recipes.While doing so, Kim Jong-kook showed his amazing appetite and the cast members commented on how much he loved eating.Then, Sung Si-kyung commented, "I'm glad that Kim Jong-kook is not poor, because he can eat as much as he wants."Seo Jang Hoon said, "I'm sure he has saved a lot of money. He doesn't spend on anything besides food. He's so stingy."Kim Jong-kook responded, "Well, my future wife will have all my money anyway."As he said this, Seo Jang Hoon playfully asked him whether he is okay with her "wasting" money.When asked to explain it in a little more detail, Seo Jang Hoon said, "What if she uses an amount of kitchen towels that you would use in like two months at once?"Kim Jong-kook laughed and said, "Do I have to marry someone like that?"(Credit= MBC Sinsun)(SBS Star)