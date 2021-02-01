뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Says He Is Willing to Give All His Money to His Future Wife
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Says He Is Willing to Give All His Money to His Future Wife

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Says He Is Willing to Give All His Money to His Future Wife

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.01 16:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Says He Is Willing to Give All His Money to His Future Wife
Singer Kim Jong-kook shared that his money is all his future wife's. 

On January 29 episode of MBC's television show 'Sinsun', the cast members tried to find unusual but delicious recipes. 
Kim Jong-kookWhile doing so, Kim Jong-kook showed his amazing appetite and the cast members commented on how much he loved eating. 

Then, Sung Si-kyung commented, "I'm glad that Kim Jong-kook is not poor, because he can eat as much as he wants." 

Seo Jang Hoon said, "I'm sure he has saved a lot of money. He doesn't spend on anything besides food. He's so stingy." 

Kim Jong-kook responded, "Well, my future wife will have all my money anyway." 
Kim Jong-kookAs he said this, Seo Jang Hoon playfully asked him whether he is okay with her "wasting" money.

When asked to explain it in a little more detail, Seo Jang Hoon said, "What if she uses an amount of kitchen towels that you would use in like two months at once?" 

Kim Jong-kook laughed and said, "Do I have to marry someone like that?" 
Kim Jong-kook(Credit= MBC Sinsun) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.