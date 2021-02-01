뉴스
[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Shares He Wants to Go Back to Being Senior in High School to Study Harder?
[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Shares He Wants to Go Back to Being Senior in High School to Study Harder?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.01
Actor Yim Siwan shared that he wants to go back to being senior in high school so that he can take study harder and take the national college entrance exam again. 

On January 28, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of Yim Siwan's interview. 

The interview showed Yim Siwan answering various random questions. 

One of the questions was, "If you could go back in time, when would you go back to?" 
Yim SiwanWithout hesitation, Yim Siwan said, "I want to go back to the time when I was senior in high school." 

When asked why, the actor explained, "If I had the body of myself at that time with the attitude I have now, I feel like I would have done better during the national college entrance exam." 

He sighed and continued, "If I had known that I was going to give up on studying for my dream to enter the entertainment industry, I would have worked harder." 

He resumed, "It would have been nice if I had tried harder for the better and best result." 
 

Throughout middle and high school, Yim Siwan has been a student who excelled in all subjects. 

Even though he was training to become a K-pop star in high school, he studied hard and managed to score 450 out of 500 in the national college entrance exam. 

With it, he entered Pusan National University, which is one of the most prestigious universities in Korea. 

(Credit= '노래는 듣고 다니냐' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)     
