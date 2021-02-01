뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoo Sun Shares How Amazing Yoona's Personality Is
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Yoo Sun Shares How Amazing Yoona's Personality Is

[SBS Star] Yoo Sun Shares How Amazing Yoona's Personality Is

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.01 11:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoo Sun Shares How Amazing Yoonas Personality Is
Actress Yoo Sun revealed what Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is like in real life. 

On January 29, Yoo Sun updated her Instagram with some new photos.
Yoo Sun and YoonaThe photos showed Yoo Sun and Yoona posing together on the set of their drama 'Hush'. 

Under this post, Yoo Sun wrote a caption complimenting Yoona's personality. 

Yoo Sun said, "I took photos with Yoona on the last day of my shooting. She made all members of our team happy with her smile and kindness." 

She continued, "During our shooting, it really made me realize why everybody talks about Yoona all the time. She was that great." 

She went on, "She always worked hard and was polite. I'll miss you very much, Yoona."
Yoo Sun and YoonaYoona is much known for being polite and kind on site, and Yoo Sun's post once again proved Yoona's incredible personality. 

(Credit= 'yoo_sun0129' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.